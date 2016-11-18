Parade, cheers for Ms. Sadie: Rock Hill school crossing guard wins Upstate honor

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill Pause

1:34 Family, guests react to new Fort Mill video series

1:42 Winthrop police chief and students discuss new sexual assault allegations on campus

1:37 Fort Mill's history comes alive in new museum exhibit

2:34 Foundation names aircraft after South Carolina pilot killed in Iraq

1:23 Video: Nation Ford football team helping devastated Nichols, S.C., and vice versa

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting