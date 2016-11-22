Huddled masses: York students act as ‘immigrants’ to learn about Ellis Island

Hundreds of weary immigrants huddled in cramped spaces on a York school campus.
Some were questioned harshly about their identity and all of them were searched. Many were “deported.”
The immigrants were all portrayed by fifth-grade students at York Intermediate School. Even though the “immigration simulation” stirred emotions among the students, the lesson was a huge hit, said DeEtte Mann, an English language arts and social studies teacher.
“The whole point was to allow the students to experience what it was like,” Mann said. “They really took it in.”
The lesson is part of the fifth-grade curriculum on the Industrial Revolution. More than 400 students walked through “stations” that immigrants in the 19th century would have experienced while passing through Ellis Island in New York.
Many of the immigrants were turned away due to disease or because they were criminals. Others were sent back because they had lost their passports along the way.
Teachers assigned each student the identity of an immigrant that they would represent for the exercise, and the children wore clothing that represented the time period. They carried old luggage and pillowcases stuffed with the sort of belongings the immigrants would have carried.
They passed through stations where volunteers and teachers checked passports and gave medical exams, and the students were segregated into classes.
The school’s health room was transformed into a cramped space where poor immigrants huddled in large groups in a dark corner.
Family Trust Federal Credit Union donated $500 to the school for the project.
