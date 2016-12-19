Winthrop book project brings joy of reading to York County Spanish-speaking families

Jamilyn Larsen loves to read. It is that love and an idea to make a difference that is bringing the joy of words to many local children.
Larsen, a Winthrop University social work graduate student, learned that local agencies are serving Hispanic families with children that speak Spanish as their first language. She saw that the social service agencies offered reading materials for adults and children, but none in Spanish.
Larsen used social media to collect bilingual children’s books for local agencies.
“I realized that if we had families whose first language was Spanish that the children might be more interested in the library if there were bilingual books,” Larsen said. “They would be able to read them with their parents or grandparents.”
For Larsen, whose grandmother taught Spanish at Queens University in Charlotte for years and shared her love of reading, this idea hit home.
“I grew up in a family of readers,” she said. “We would go out to eat and after we ordered our food we would pull out a book and read.”
Larsen, who works in Winthrop’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, sparked a project encouraging Winthrop’s education, design and world languages students and faculty to write, illustrate and print four bilingual children’s books for York County agencies.
During the summer, education students wrote the stories, which Spanish students translated. Illustration students created 40 images for the books this fall and faculty edited the books.
For the illustration students, the project was a chance to put their techniques to work, said David Brown, associate professor of design. Each image has the artist’s unique touch.
“It allowed them to have some creativity,” Brown said.
Art education students stitched drafts of the books to share with focus groups at local elementary schools before finalizing them for distribution earlier this month. Winthrop’s printing services printed the books.
“It’s a great community engagement project for the university and classroom activity for the students that worked on it,” said Andrew Vorder Bruegge, assistant dean and graduate program director for the College of Visual and Performing Arts.
The books are 16 to 20 pages long and focus on counting, colors and shapes for readers in kindergarten through the fourth grade.
The project involved more than three-dozen students and faculty members, Vorder Bruegge said.
“We saw the books coming to life and taking shape,” he said. “Everybody is pleased with the results. Children’s books are so delightful.”
On Monday, Larsen dropped off a set of the books to Richmond Drive Elementary in Rock Hill, which has a Spanish language immersion program.
Due to the books’ vivid colors and subject focus, Richmond Drive assistant principal Kay Owens decided to give them to the kindergarten classes.
“We always have a difficult time finding books that are relatable when we are introducing young children to a new language,” she said. “It’s nice to have books they can read, count and relate to on a level that’s appropriate for them.”
Winthrop hopes the program will become a long-term community engagement opportunity to serve families in the area.
“What this experience shows you is you don’t have to donate money to help local service agencies,” Larsen said. “If you have an interest or a talent, you can use that to serve in a wide range of ways.”
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
