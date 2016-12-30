SC health officials confirm tuberculosis case in student at Rock Hill school

A suspected case of tuberculosis, or TB, involving a student at Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill has been confirmed, state officials said.
Leaders at Castle Heights warned parents in a letter on Dec. 23 that a student might have tuberculosis.
Laboratory testing has now confirmed the case. Castle Heights Principal John Kirell said, in the letter to parents last week, that the suspected case involved an eighth-grade student.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating, according to a second letter sent to parents Thursday.
Now that lab results have been confirmed, state health officials will conduct what is called a contact investigation, according to the letter.
That investigation will include evaluating the school layout and routine activities of the student involved to determine the level of risk for other people in classrooms, lunchrooms and other areas of the building.
People who have been close contacts of the student will recieve recommendations to be tested for TB first, according to the letter.
Testing everyone in a school is rarely recommended, according to DHEC.
TB testing is done through a blood test or by a tuberculin skin test, according to the letter. Some cases may require a chest x-ray.
A positive test indicates the person has been infected by the TB germ, but a person cannot spread the germ unless they show symptoms of the TB disease, the letter states. These can include a cough lasting three weeks or longer, chest pain and coughing up blood.
Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that normally attacks the lungs, but it can spread to other organs, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The disease can be treated by antibiotics, according to DHEC, but it can be fatal if not treated properly. It can spread from person to person through the air by methods such as coughing, singing and speaking when an infected person has symptoms, according to the CDC.
Five to 10 percent of people that have become infected with the TB germ develop the disease, according to DHEC.
DHEC recommends that anyone with symptoms should seek medical care immediately and tell their physican they may have been exposed to TB.
More information on testing recommendations and plans will be communicated to parents on Friday, Jan. 6.
Parents with questions or concerns are asked to call the DHEC Careline at 800-868-0404. Staff are available through Friday, Dec. 30 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. to answer questions.
For more information on TB, please visit the CDC TB website at www.cdc.gov/tb/ and DHEC’s TB web site.
