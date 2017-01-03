Lancaster seeking to honor educators, community members in hall of fame

The Lancaster County School District is seeking to honor the best and brightest educators and community members.
The district is looking for nominations for the Education Hall of Fame, according to a statement released Tuesday. Students, educators and the community may submit nominations by Monday, Feb. 6.
Nominees can include former teachers, adminstrators or board members as well as community members who have made significant contributions to the district, the statement says. This can be through work as civic leaders, politicians or supporters of education.
The effort started in 2003 and has honored people such as Anne Springs Close of the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill and local historian Lindsay Pettus.
“It’s to recognize educators and people in our community that have made a difference for our schools and for our students,” said David Knight, public information director for the district.
Teachers, administrators and board members must have completed their careers in education, according to the statement.
Nominees and selected honorees may be deceased.
Making a Nomination
Nomination forms can be found on the district’s website, www.lancastercsd.com, or at the district office.
Nominations can also be mailed to Hall of Fame, Lancaster County School District at 300 Catawba St., Lancaster SC 29720 or dropped off at the district office.
