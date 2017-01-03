Lancaster County schools superintendent Gene Moore retiring after 11 years

Superintendent Gene Moore is retiring from the Lancaster County School District after 11 years.
Moore, who has been the district’s superintendent since July 2006, announced his plans to retire effective July 31, 2017 in a letter to school board members Tuesday.
“Coming back to serve as the superintendent of the county where I grew up has been the highlight of my career,” Moore said in the statement. “I have had great support from the board, our teachers and staff and the community. The people of our district are so committed to helping children be successful in school.”
As superintendent, Moore helped computerize board meeting minutes, increase the number of students taking Honors and Advanced Placement courses, improve graduation rates and achieve AdvancED certification for the district, according to the statement.
Moore has seen the district through a period of growth, according to the statement. He helped open Harrisburg Elementary to address growth in Indian Land and helped pass a $199 million bond referendum that will fund improvements to the district’s schools, including construction of a new Indian Land High School and a third elementary school in the panhandle area.
“I’ve been so fortunate to work with a school board that really puts children first in every decision it makes, a board that supports schools and teachers and works hard to provide the resources we need to help children,” Moore said in the letter to school board members.
He wrote that it was time for someone else to lead the district.
“The individual chosen to serve as the next superintendent will be very fortunate to work with you and your fellow board members as well as all of the dedicated employees across the district,” he wrote in a letter to board chair Bobby Parker. “I am confident that the future is bright for the Lancaster County School District.”
