SC health officials looking into TB at Rock Hill school say it’s ‘not easily spread’

In the wake of a confirmed case of tuberculosis at Castle Heights Middle School, parents and others should not be excessively concerned because TB “is not readily transmitted,” a state health official said.
Dr. Melissa Overman, Upstate regional medical diretor with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said the disease is transmitted by being close to someone who has the symptoms and who releases the germ into the air by methods such as coughing or sneezing. Those with the TB germ but without symptoms cannot spread the disease.
“TB is not readily transmitted,” Overman said. “It is relatively difficult for folks to become infected.”
Officials with DHEC and the Rock Hill school district will answer questions about the ongoing TB investigation at the middle school, including testing procedures and next steps, during a parent meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Based on the results of a DHEC investigation, officials will recommend testing procedures for Castle Heights students and staff.
Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that normally attacks the lungs, but it can spread to other organs, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. TB is treatable with antibiotics, but it can be deadly without treatment.
Parents, students and staff are safe to return to school this week, according to DHEC.
Rock Hill school officials said the infected person is an eighth-grade student. State health officials and Rock Hill school officials were unable to say where the person involved may have been exposed to the disease or say if he or she had recently traveled internationally.
Overman said people who travel should be aware if they are going to be in enclosed, crowded environments such as medical clinics, prisons and homeless shelters.
She said people with TB disease could have been infected years ago, and in some cases a weakened immune system can lead to the development of symptoms, or active TB disease. Typically, symptoms show up within two years of becoming infected.
Overman said DHEC aims to identify where someone with the disease was exposed as part of every case investigation.
“We don’t always figure it out, but we certainly try,” she said.
DHEC is in the process of a “contact investigation” at Castle Heights, in which officials look at where the infected person has been, including the size of the room, how many individuals may have been in the room at the same time and for how long and how the air is circulated.
“We try to be proactive,” Overman said.
Because the disease is spread through the air, she said, the risk for transmission is decreased in rooms that pump the air outside rather than recirculate it. The TB germ usually stays suspended in the air for less than four hours, she said. Once it falls to the surface, it is nearly impossible to spread, she said.
“There is next to no way for that to be recirculated in the air and for someone to become infected by it,” Overman said.
TB germs are also killed by sunlight.
“It’s not easily spread from person to person,” she said. “Outside exposures are very low risk.”
Overman said TB is a rare occurrence in the state, with a rate of 2.1 people per 100,000 becoming infected with the disease in S.C. in 2015. The national rate is three people per 100,000.
There were 104 active TB disease cases in S.C. in 2015, 79 in 2014 and 112 in 2013, according to DHEC.
“South Carolina has a low incidence rate of TB,” she said. “The public does not need to be walking around really vigilantly concerned about TB.”
Overman said medical providers do need to watch for TB symptoms, which include a cough that lasts more than three weeks, bloody coughs or coughs with a high amount of mucus from deep within the chest. Other symptoms include night sweats, fevers and weight loss.
DHEC recommends that anyone with symptoms seek medical care immediately and tell their physican they may have been exposed.
Parent Meeting
A meeting will be held at Castle Heights Middle School at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 regarding the TB case and next steps.
More information on this case can be found on DHEC’s web page.
TB Information
For more information on TB, please visit the CDC TB website at www.cdc.gov/tb/ and DHEC’s TB web site.
Parents with questions or concerns are asked to call the DHEC Careline at 800-868-0404. Staff are available during the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends to answer questions.
