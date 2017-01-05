Rock Hill middle school students to be tested for TB

1:11 York County roads drenched with salt mixture ahead of snow storm Pause

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1