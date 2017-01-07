A chance to learn tuition-free awaits S.C. senior citizens at Winthrop

0:57 Snow falls Saturday morning after night of freezing rain in Rock Hill Pause

2:04 Watch: Clemson fans welcome Tigers to national championship media day

0:11 Snow falls in Lake Wylie

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:17 Video: some of Duby Okeke's record-setting 142 blocked shots at Winthrop

7:47 Clemson begins preparations for Ohio State, Fiesta Bowl