Winthrop president, athletic director team up to teach sports management course

Social media, televised games and greater media coverage has pushed college athletics into the spotlight even more than a decade ago, according to a Winthrop University release.
Conflicts among players, coaches, teams and officials also receive more attention.
With this in mind, Winthrop University President Dan Mahony and the university’s new athletic director, Ken Halpin, are teaming up this spring to teach a sports management course, according to the release. The class starts Tuesday.
The course, which is open to both undergraduate and graduate students as well as community members, will discuss topics such as the purpose of higher education and sports in America, the role of women and race in sports, and the evolution of college athletics since the mid-1800s, according to the release.
The course also will cover concerns for student athletes, legislative issues and the impact of Title IX, which states that no person can be excluded from educational programs or activities based on gender.
“We’ll let the past feed discussions about the present and the future,” Halpin said in the statement.
The combination of university president and athletic director turned professors is believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, said Judy Longshaw, Winthrop news and media services manager.
“Both of these guys have a lot of interest in sports management,” she said. “They will bring knowledge that will complement each other.”
Mahony has taught a similar course at other universities, but this is the first time he or Halpin will be teaching at Winthrop.
“I thought this would be natural for Ken, who has a Ph.D. and is more current on the inner workings of college athletics,” Mahony said.
Halpin, Ph.D., joined Winthrop in July as one of the youngest athletic directors in the country, according to the release.
The class also will invite prominent guest speakers from college athletics and the media.
The Tuesday and Thursday class is open to more than just sports management majors. Community members also may audit the course. Twenty-eight students already have signed up, but spaces still are available, according to the release.
“We would love to have diversity in the class not only of race and gender but also age,” Mahony said in the statement. “There’s a different bond that develops when you are in the classroom with students on a regular basis and we are both looking forward to having that opportunity again.”
How to enroll
- Online registration for the course ends Friday.
- Current Winthrop students may sign up for the course on Wingspan. To audit the course, students should contact the Office of Records and Registration.
- Those not currently enrolled as Winthrop University students will need to be admitted by Thursday to sign up for credit or to audit the course.
- Those with an undergraduate degree should contact the Graduate School for admission as a non-degree seeking graduate student. Those without a degree should contact the Office of Admissions.
- Students enrolling for either credit or auditing the course are required to pay the appropriate tuition. South Carolina residents 60 years or older may qualify for waived tuition.
