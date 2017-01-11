SC school closings? There’s an app for that

When there’s bad weather rolling in, parents wonder if their child’s school will be open in the morning.
Now, there’s a dedicated website from the S.C. Department of Education to track school closings across the state. The department unveiled the SCSchoolClosings.com page Wednesday.
The site allows parents to search for closings, delays in opening and early dismissals in each school district across the state.
“With recent school closures due to natural disasters and with the winter weather season upon us, our goal is to streamline and give the public the most up-to-date information on the status of our public schools,” said state schools Superintendent Molly Spearman.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
Comments