York school board extends superintendent Prosser’s contract to 2020

The York school board has extended the contract for Superintendent Vernon Prosser to 2020, following an annual evaluation.
Board chair Chris Revels said following a meeting this week that the board was “extremely proud of the accomplishments and academic successes at all levels of the school system.”
The board unanimously approved his evaluation and noted that he has met all of his 2016 goals.
During the past year, Prosser led the district through state accreditation with AdvancED, helped install a wireless network overlay in all schools and expanded 4-year-old kindergarten instruction in the district.
