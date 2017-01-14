Chester’s Tray Angels helping families combat student meal debt

Chester resident Charlene Murphy is raising money to pay off some Chester County student meal accounts.
She kicked off the project -- Chester’s Tray Angels -- in December with a GoFundMe account. So far, she has raised $1,055.
Murphy said she contacted the Chester County school district for the total amount owed on student accounts at the three Chester Park Elementary schools and Chester Middle School. No individual account data was released, but Murphy said the total amount owed as of Dec. 14 was $3,574, which includes breakfast and lunch debts. Elementary student lunches cost $1.85.
“I’m hoping to get more support,” she said.
Parents can load money to online meal accounts to pay for their child’s meal. Each time a child gets a meal, the cost is deducted from their account.
Chester County students can charge up to $10 in meals. Once they reach that limit, they will receive a meal that is different than what is on the menu that day, according to the district policy.
Typically, alternate meals for lunch consist of a sandwhich, fruit and vegetable, with variations across the districts. All district officials say these meals meet nutritional requirements.
There is no charge for the substitute meal in Chester. The school system policy is similar to those in York, Clover and Fort Mill.
“I respect the school system and am thankful they feed our children the meals they do, but as a parent I want to see every child get the same meal,” Murphy said. “I don’t want to see any child get an alternate meal.”
In the York County school districts, parents are contacted before a child is given an alternate meal. None of the districts reported having many students with negative balances.
Here’s a breakdown of the school system policies:
Rock Hill
The Rock Hill school district provides an alternate meal to elementary students who have charged more than $10, according to the meal policy.
Students are charged the same price for alternate meals as they are for regular meals, the policy states. Full paying accounts are charged the full amount, and reduced meals are charged the reduced price. Elementary student lunches cost $2.10, with the reduced price of 40 cents.
“It’s a debt the student’s family is obligated to pay,” said Mychal Frost, director of communications for Rock Hill schools. “We can’t not feed a kid but we are able to feed them a USDA-approved meal, but also remind them the (alternate) meal will continue unless mom or dad get the account back in good standing.”
Like other districts, Rock Hill tells parents and guardians in advance when their child’s account is running low, Frost said. Parents can receive letters, automatic notifications from the online payment system and phone calls from cafeteria staff.
“There are ample notifications for families,” Frost said.
Fort Mill
The Fort Mill school district allows elementary students to charge up to four meals before they are served a substitute, said Roland Cabading, student nutrition department supervisor. Elementary student lunches cost $2.20.
“The substitute meal provides the nutrition a student needs to perform in the classroom until their next meal,” he said. “The Student Nutrition Department does not deny any student a meal or take a meal away.”
School officials communicate to parents when their child’s account goes low, said Kelly McKinney, media and communications officer.
“As a district, we offer parents a fair amount of latitude when a meal account drops into a negative range, which includes communications and several avenues for parents to add funds into their child’s account in real time,” she said.
York
The York school district does not currently have a detailed meal policy in place that outlines maximum balances allowed, said Tim Cooper, public information officer. Elementary student lunches cost $2.25.
The current policy states principals are responsible for the overall operation of their school’s cafeteria.
Clover
The Clover school district begins making automated phone calls when a student has less than $6 in his or her account, said Bryan Dillon, public information officer. Elementary student lunches cost $2.40.
“That way we are proactive in the situation,” he said.
Meal policies at a glance
Chester
- Students may charge up to $10 before being served an alternate meal.
- There is no charge for substitute meals.
- Notifications are made to parents and guardians when a student’s account is low or in the negative.
- Accounts may be paid online.
Rock Hill
- Students may charge up to $10 before being served an alternate meal.
- Students are charged the same price for alternate meals as they are for regular meals.
- Payments can be made through the Food Service Department web page or by check or cash in the cafeteria.
- Notifications are made to parents and guardians when a student’s account is low or in the negative.
Fort Mill
- Elementary students may charge up to four meals before being served a sustitute meal.
- There is no charge for substitute meals.
- Meal accounts may be paid online.
- Notifications are made to parents and guardians when a student’s account is low or in the negative.
York
- There is no detailed policy in place for negative balances.
- There is no charge for substitute meals.
- Meal accounts may be paid online.
- Notifications are made to parents and guardians when a student’s account is low or in the negative.
Clover
- Notifications are made to parents and guardians if a child has $6 or less in his or her account.
- Alternate meals are served for negative balances.
- Meal accounts may be paid online.
Information regarding free and reduced lunch programs can be found on the school district websites.
Want to help?
To donate to Chester’s Tray Angels, visit gofundme.com/chesters-tray-angels.
Comments