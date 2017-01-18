Help choose Fort Mill’s new high school mascot

The Fort Mill school district has the Knighthawks, Yellow Jackets and Falcons. Now the district wants the community’s help choosing the new high school’s mascot.
The Fort Mill school board at the Jan. 3 meeting formally named its third high school Catawba Ridge High School.
Now, residents are asked to submit their ideas for the school’s mascot.
One submission should be submitted per idea as the process is not a vote, according to a release from the school district. Submissions are accepted online through Jan. 25.
The school’s colors will be chosen after a mascot is approved.
Construction is underway at the 103-acre school site along the southwest corner of Fort Mill Parkway and Whites Road, the release states.
The school is set to open in August 2019 and will house up to 2,400 students, according to the release.
The district will look at attendance areas for the three high schools in 2018 and will request community input in fall 2018, the release states.
