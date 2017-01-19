Three test positive for TB germ at Rock Hill school, but not for active TB disease

State health officials say three people have tested positive for the tuberculosis germ at Castle Heights Middle School, though none have tested positive for the active TB disease and are not contagious.
Those that test positive for the germ, but are not showing symptoms, have latent TB and are not contagious, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“A positive screening indicates that someone has been infected, but it does not mean they have the active disease,” said Robert Yanity, public information officer for DHEC. “In fact, no additional active cases have been identified.”
Tuberculosis, or TB, is a bacterial infection that normally attacks the lungs, but it can spread to other organs, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. TB is treatable with antibiotics, but it can be deadly without treatment.
Leaders at Castle Heights on Dec. 29 confirmed that an eighth-grade student was diagnosed with the disease. Students were tested last week as part of an ongoing investigation by DHEC.
Blood tests were used on individuals identified as at risk during a DHEC contact investigation. The investigation included evaluating the school layout and routine activities of the person involved to determine the level of risk for people in classrooms, lunchrooms and other areas of the building, according to DHEC.
Based on the results, students and staff who may have been exposed were put into groups based on their level of risk, said Mychal Frost, director of communications for the Rock Hill school district. People who have had close contact with the student and who are considered at the greatest risk for exposure received recommendations to be tested for TB first.
Testing everyone in a school is rarely recommended, according to DHEC.
Those that had a positive blood test were given a chest x-ray to determine if they had active TB disease, Frost said. None of the individuals tested positive with the x-ray.
Postive tests do not confirm when a person was exposed and infected with the TB germ, just that he or she was infected, Yanity said.
“Assessments continue on those individuals who tested positive,” Yanity said. “The final number of positive screenings will be confirmed the second week of February when testing has been completed.”
For individuals who are screened, DHEC will return to test them again in eight to 10 weeks, the time it can take for a positive result to show up, said Dr. Melissa Overman, assistant epidemiologist for DHEC.
Negative results at that time typically indicate the person has not been infected, she said.
For each positive test, officials will conduct further investigations and provide necessary recommendations, including testing family members if applicable.
If anyone experiences TB symptoms, they should see their primary care physician and let them know they may have been exposed to TB. TB symptoms include a cough that lasts more than three weeks, bloody coughs or coughs with a high amount of mucus from deep within the chest. Other symptoms include night sweats, fevers and weight loss.
TB Information
For more information on TB, please visit the CDC TB website at www.cdc.gov/tb/ and DHEC’s TB web site.
Parents with questions or concerns are asked to call the DHEC Careline at 800-868-0404. Staff are available during the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends to answer questions.
