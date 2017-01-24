After 47 years, educator says goodbye to Rock Hill schools

On the 47-year anniversary of her start date with the Rock Hill school district, Beckye Partlow said goodbye to the place where she both taught and influenced many aspects of the school system.
On Jan. 20, Partlow marked her anniversary with the district while also announcing retirement. The school board honored her at a meeting Monday.
“We offer a heartfelt thank-you to you, Beckye, for your tireless commitment to the students, staff and faculty of Rock Hill schools,” said Kelly Pew, superintendent of Rock Hill schools.
Monday marked the first school board meeting in two decades Partlow did not have to attend as part of her job, Pew said.
Partlow began her career with Rock Hill in 1970 as an English teacher at Sullivan Junior High School. She later became an editor of curriculum and an instructional supervisor for secondary language arts.
From 1999-2000, Partlow served as the coordinator of teacher recruitment and evaluation and was named director of personnnel in 2000 and chief personnel officer in 2006.
“Thank you so much for your years of service to our district and to the many departments and schools in the district,” said Tanya Campbell, chief personnel officer for Rock Hill schools.
Partlow was named the 2015 S.C. Personnel Administrator of the Year and the 2009 York County Management Professional of the Year for organizations with over 750 employees.
The board and Pew presented Partlow with a blanket made from Rock Hill school T-shirts, a scrapbook of notes from her district peers and a framed photo collage.
