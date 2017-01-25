Rock Hill schools honor third-time football champion South Pointe Stallions

The South Pointe High School football team claimed its third straight state championship in December, a feat that earned the Stallions a mention from the Rock Hill school board this week.
At its meeting Monday, the school board honored the team, which won the 2016 South Carolina High School Class 4-A football championship.
On Dec. 17, the Stallions won 51-28 against Hartsville at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, claiming South Pointe’s fifth title in 11 seasons, Superintendent Kelly Pew said.
“This is great for the city of Rock Hill and these guys work hard to be here so we are very proud of them,” Stallions coach Strait Herron said.
