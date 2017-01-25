Clover High School receives Special Olympics honor for ‘inclusive’ activities

Clover High School has been recognized by Special Olympics for providing inclusive sports and activities for students with and without disabilities.
The school has been named a Special Olympics Banner Unified Champion School, said Bryan Dillon, public information officer for the Clover School District.
“It is an unbelievable honor for Clover High School to be named a Unified Champion Banner School,” said Patti Myer, a Clover High teacher. “CHS does an incredible job including all students.”
Clover High School met 10 national standards of excellence for inclusion, advocacy and respect. The school was nominated by the state.
“I am so proud of our students and teachers,” said Rod Ruth, Clover High School principal. “The term unified brings to mind images of teamwork, togetherness and family. These elements could not be more properly applied to these students and teachers. They help make Blue Eagle Nation such a wonderful place.”
Clover is one of just eight schools to receive the designation in the state, Dillon said. The school board recognized Clover High School at its regular meeting Monday.
