S.C. choice advocates champion variety in learning

School choice advocates celebrated their successes Wednesday with a eye on further expanding options across the Palmetto State.
“School choice makes every day better for the students whose lives it changes and we want to show our whole state the difference it can make,”Palmetto Promise Institute president Ellen Weaver said prior to a rally at the Township Auditorium.
About 2,900 students from 45 schools as well as others taught through home schooling and online academies attended the event, organizers said.
Slightly more than one in four South Carolina students today are in nontraditional instruction in public, magnet, charter and private schools as wells as online academies and homeschooling today, state education officials say.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman told the gathering it’s vital to offer an array of academic choices that are “a good fit” for children with varying interests and backgrounds.
The rally was one of 306 events celebrating school choice across South Carolina this week, organizers say. Others include information sessions, open houses, rallies, and movie screenings, supporters say.
Weaver heads a conservative think tank with ties to former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint and other Republicans.
Other rally sponsors included the South Carolina Public Charter School Alliance, Public School Options, and the South Carolina Catholic Conference.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
By the numbers
About 235,000 of 838,000 students in South Carolina – slightly more than 1 in 4 – are in nontraditional classrooms, officials at Palmetto Promise Institute say.
Their count includes pupils in magnet and charter instruction, online academies, homeschooling and private schools. Nearly 5,700 dropouts are not included.
Comments