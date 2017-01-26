Rock Hill High’s tennis team honored for state championship win

The Rock Hill High School girls’ tennis team received praise from school district leaders this week for winning the state championship in the fall.
On Nov. 12, the Bearcats, coached by Scott Neely, defeated Dutch Fork 4-2at the Cayce Tennis Center to take home the school’s first girls tennis state title. The school board honored the team during Monday’s regular meeting.
The Bearcats finished the 2016 season with a 19-0 record. In the state final, Rock Hill won matches at No. 2, 3, 4 and 5 singles, Superintendent Kelly Pew said.
“Congratulations Coach Neely and girls,” she said. “Great job.”
Rock Hill Lady Bearcat Tennis team members
Robin Alston - 9th
Anna Sharp - 11th
Shakendra Alston – 11th
Dealva Alston – 9th
Lillian Vyas - 9th
Sydney McCraw – 10th
Gabby Loflin - 9th
Sashi Vyas – 7th
Mykayla Coccia – 11th
Lourdes Villamoor – 7th
Bailey Jensen – 11th
Jan Colletto – 11th
Kayla Gray – 11th
Jenna Fowler – 11th
Faith Blasingame – 12th
Morgan Lail – 10th
Marianna Garcia - 10th
