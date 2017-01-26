Education

Rock Hill High’s tennis team honored for state championship win

By Amanda Harris

ROCK HILL

The Rock Hill High School girls’ tennis team received praise from school district leaders this week for winning the state championship in the fall.

On Nov. 12, the Bearcats, coached by Scott Neely, defeated Dutch Fork 4-2at the Cayce Tennis Center to take home the school’s first girls tennis state title. The school board honored the team during Monday’s regular meeting.

The Bearcats finished the 2016 season with a 19-0 record. In the state final, Rock Hill won matches at No. 2, 3, 4 and 5 singles, Superintendent Kelly Pew said.

“Congratulations Coach Neely and girls,” she said. “Great job.”

Rock Hill Lady Bearcat Tennis team members

Robin Alston - 9th

Anna Sharp - 11th

Shakendra Alston – 11th

Dealva Alston – 9th

Lillian Vyas - 9th

Sydney McCraw – 10th

Gabby Loflin - 9th

Sashi Vyas – 7th

Mykayla Coccia – 11th

Lourdes Villamoor – 7th

Bailey Jensen – 11th

Jan Colletto – 11th

Kayla Gray – 11th

Jenna Fowler – 11th

Faith Blasingame – 12th

Morgan Lail – 10th

Marianna Garcia - 10th

