Fort Mill schools offer program to help students who struggle with reading and writing

Seven-year-old Fort Mill resident Garrett Felzer still has trouble recognizing the letters c, s and w.
Lissa Felzer, Garrett’s mother, said her son has dyslexia and has struggled with reading since preschool. After failed attempts to get help for Garrett through the Fort Mill school district, she decided to home school him.
Now, the Fort Mill district is taking steps to help students like Garrett.
Dyslexia is a learning disability that can affect reading fluency, writing, spelling and reading comprehension. Signs of dyslexia include difficulty pronouncing words, learning the alphabet and remembering the name and shape of letters, according to the International Dyslexia Association (IDA).
He’s never going to learn to swim because he can’t keep his mouth closed. He’s always laughing and smiling. That’s the perfect picture of what his personality was until public school.
Lissa Felzer on her son Garrett
The Foundation for Fort Mill Schools has donated $15,000 to purchase Wilson Reading System kits for primary grade literacy programs at all nine elementary schools, said Kelly McKinney, district spokesperson.
The foundation, a group of business and civic leaders and educators, provides direct financial support to projects, educational assistance and professional development within the school district.
Wilson Reading kits use a three-tier program for students in second through 12th grade. The program is focused on spelling, vocabulary, word study and comprehension, according to Wilson Language Training, which is accredited by the IDA.
The first tier focuses on early intervention for at-risk readers, while tier two offers intervention for students reading below grade level. Tier three includes intensive instruction for students who may have a language-based learning disability, like dyslexia.
“As a school district, we do not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to teaching children, and this is particularly true in the area of literacy,” McKinney said. “Regardless of a child’s intelligence or creativity, some children have more difficulties learning to read and write than others, and the reasons why are varied and complex.”
Felzer said Garrett had trouble reading, though he had done well in other subjects.
“He walked out of preschool knowing two letters,” she said. “I knew he had some kind of learning disability.”
Felzer asked representatives from the Fort Mill school district to test her son in preschool, during the 2013-2014 school year. Felzer said the school psychologist told her that Garrett was where he should be in his learning and that the district does not test children at that age.
During Felzer’s first parent conference with Garrett’s kindergarten teacher, she was told he wasn’t meeting his reading benchmarks. Felzer agreed to work with him intensively before having him tested for learning disabilities.
As she worked with him, Felzer said she believed her son was having to put in more effort than most children to get where he needed to be, a sign something was wrong.
“He was working at 150 percent capacity the whole time,” Felzer said.
In February 2015, Felzer got the tests she had been seeking. Garrett scored above average and superior in math and spatial relations and average in reading and writing.
The district said he had a “relative weakness in reading,” but did not say he had dyslexia, Felzer said.
The school district “refused to say he had a learning disability,” she said. “He’s not an average or low average kind of kid. He’s super smart.”
People with dyslexia are very smart and very creative. They are capable and should be given every chance to succeed to their fullest potential, not just to meet standards.
Lissa Felzer
Students like Garrett are described as “twice exceptional,” meaning they are both intellectually gifted and learning disabled, according to the IDA. Often, these students are misclassified or receive inadequate intervention, the association says.
Felzer said Garrett became frustrated with school.
“He was angry all of the time and he has never been that kind of kid,” she said.
Felzer says of her son “he’s never going to learn to swim because he can’t keep his mouth closed. He’s always laughing and smiling. That’s the perfect picture of what his personality was until public school.”
Felzer had Garrett tested for learning disabilities at Child and Family Development in Pineville during the summer of 2015. He was diagnosed with dyslexia and dysgraphia, or difficulty writing.
At that time, the S.C. Department of Education did not recognize dyslexia as a learning disorder. In October 2015, the U.S. Department of Education released a letter clarifying that dyslexia and similar disabilities qualify for special education and related services.
Such services are guaranteed to be provided to students by the Individual with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which ensures children with disabilities have access to free appropriate public education.
Felzer pulled Garrett out of public school in January 2016. She also started a support group for parents of children with dyslexia, ADHD and other learning disorders.
Felzer met with state Rep. Raye Felder, R-Fort Mill, in the spring 2016. Felder cosponsored a Joint Resolution requiring the Department of Education to provide training to all kindergarten- through third-grade literacy coaches, interventionists and teachers dealing with dyslexia-related reading disorders.
Under the resolution, signed into law May 26, 2016, applicable teachers, literacy coaches and specialists had to complete online training prior to the school year, or before August 15, 2016, McKinney said.
“Our curriculum department worked with each elementary school to disseminate the information out to applicable staff and also encouraged special education and other higher grade teachers to watch the modules as well, which was not required under the Joint Resolution,” she said.
The online modules, each about 18 minutes, train teachers on what dyslexia is, how to screen students for dyslexia and other reading disorders and about evidence-based instruction for students with dyslexia, according to the state department of education.
Felzer said the one-hour training does little to prepare teachers to meet the needs of dyslexic students.
“This training falls seriously short of meeting the intent of this law,” she wrote in a letter she sent to the school district in October.
Felzer said she is concerned schools are not meeting the needs of students like Garrett.
“It seems that the only time dyslexics receive any assistance is when they fail,” she wrote. “At that point it is almost too late. Their confidence is shattered and it is nearly impossible to catch up using traditional teaching methods.”
To provide another tool for teachers, the Fort Mill school district applied for a grant to purchase Wilson Reading System kits in November, McKinney said. The Foundation approved the grant in December.
“The Foundation’s grant will further equip our primary grade teachers and literacy specialists with another tool to support struggling readers, particularly in the area of phonics and decoding skills,” McKinney said. “Learning to read is a very complex task and some take to it easier than others.”
McKinney said there are many reasons students may struggle and the kits provide teachers with another strategy.
“It’s another tool in the toolbox that a teacher can pull out and use ... for those students that need some assistance,” she said. “As a school district, we are always assessing how we can assist a child to better access the curriculum, and reading is vital to that.”
Felzer said she is optimistic.
“I’m very excited about this grant,” she said. “People with dyslexia are very smart and very creative. They are capable and should be given every chance to succeed to their fullest potential, not just to meet standards.”
Dyslexia statistics
- One in every five students struggles with basic reading skills and dyslexia is the most common cause of reading, writing and spelling difficulties.
- 41 percent of students receiving special education have learning disabilities, mostly in reading.
- 74 percent of children with poor reading skills in third grade remain poor readers in ninth grade.
- 39 percent of South Carolina fourth graders and 28 percent of eighth graders scored below basic reading levels on national testing. S.C. has consistenly scored below the national average on the fourth grade reading test.
Information compiled from the S.C. Dyslexia Task Force Final Report, dated January 2013.
