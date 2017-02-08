Family Trust lends a hand to 34 York, Chester teachers with $10K in grants

Family Trust Federal Credit Union last week awarded $10,000 in grants to 34 educators in York and Chester counties.
Educators received or shared one of the 20 grants of $500 each.
Winners are:
▪ Chester County: Stacey Finch, Stephanie Jacobs, Sarah Nivens, Leann Sides from Chester Park Center of Literacy Through Technology.
▪ Clover: Ann Bailes from Bethany Elementary; Erica Shannon from Oakridge Elementary; Kay Wessinger from Bethel Elementary.
▪ Fort Mill: Christine Newsom from Fort Mill Elementary; Erin Owens from Riverview Elementary; Amanda Shamblin from Springfield Elementary; Trish Mumaw, Leslie Nivens and Amy Rossett from Banks Trail Middle; Becca Burch, Beth Burns, Katie Durkin, Kelly Elkins, Claire Honeycutt, Kathleen Mills and Sarah Gould, all from Tega Cay Elementary.
▪ Rock Hill: Seberina Myles from Lesslie Elementary; Mandy Wolff from Applied Technology Center
▪ York: Aubrey Caldwell from York Middle; Clarissa Fowler from Harold C. Johnson Elementary; Debbie Lancaster from York Intermediate; DeEtte Mann from York Intermediate; Lesley Reel from York Comprehensive High; Sherry Whitesides from Cotton Belt; Andrew Dean, David Frintner, Joey Moore and Tracy Warren, all from York Comprehensive High; Crystal Applegate and Lena Brewster from Jefferson Elementary.
