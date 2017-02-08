Education

February 8, 2017 1:43 PM

Family Trust lends a hand to 34 York, Chester teachers with $10K in grants

By David Thackham

Family Trust Federal Credit Union last week awarded $10,000 in grants to 34 educators in York and Chester counties.

Educators received or shared one of the 20 grants of $500 each.

Winners are:

▪  Chester County: Stacey Finch, Stephanie Jacobs, Sarah Nivens, Leann Sides from Chester Park Center of Literacy Through Technology.

▪  Clover: Ann Bailes from Bethany Elementary; Erica Shannon from Oakridge Elementary; Kay Wessinger from Bethel Elementary.

▪  Fort Mill: Christine Newsom from Fort Mill Elementary; Erin Owens from Riverview Elementary; Amanda Shamblin from Springfield Elementary; Trish Mumaw, Leslie Nivens and Amy Rossett from Banks Trail Middle; Becca Burch, Beth Burns, Katie Durkin, Kelly Elkins, Claire Honeycutt, Kathleen Mills and Sarah Gould, all from Tega Cay Elementary.

▪  Rock Hill: Seberina Myles from Lesslie Elementary; Mandy Wolff from Applied Technology Center

▪  York: Aubrey Caldwell from York Middle; Clarissa Fowler from Harold C. Johnson Elementary; Debbie Lancaster from York Intermediate; DeEtte Mann from York Intermediate; Lesley Reel from York Comprehensive High; Sherry Whitesides from Cotton Belt; Andrew Dean, David Frintner, Joey Moore and Tracy Warren, all from York Comprehensive High; Crystal Applegate and Lena Brewster from Jefferson Elementary.

