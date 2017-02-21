Fort Mill school officials not supportive of open enrollment plan

Fort Mill school officials have quickly shot down the idea of open enrollment, citing transportation and the desire to keep neighborhood schools as top concerns.
The school board discussed the possibility of open enrollment during a work session Tuesday. South Carolina allows school districts to voluntarily offer inter-district open enrollment programs, which gives students the option of attending a school outside of their attendance zone, but within the school district, said Ryan Brown, chief communications officer for the S.C. Department of Education.
Often, districts have application programs for those students wanting to attend a different school, Brown said. Open enrollment is operated differently than school choice programs, which allow students to apply for specialized educational programs at certain schools, he said.
Fort Mill has never had an open enrollment plan and continues to strive for neighborhood schools, said Superintendent Chuck Epps.
"The administration is opposed to an open enrollment plan for several reasons," he said.
Epps said Fort Mill did not have multiple school zones for years, until Gold Hill Elementary opened in 1994.
"The growth caused us, for the first time in many years, to require multiple zones," he said.
At that time, the board was focused on ensuring the schools remained equitable in academic performance and programs, Epps said.
"All the boards in the past felt that it was very powerful to say that all the schools in Fort Mill, no matter where you went to school, were equitable, were strong schools academically and otherwise," he said. "I think we’ve succeeded in that.”
Epps said that success shows the integrity of the current residency plan and neighborhood schools. In 2012, he said, 75 percent of Fort Mill parents and 70 percent of staff were in favor of neighborhood schools.
"If we do strongly consider this, it would take a lot of planning," he said.
Epps said one concern with open enrollment is transportation for students to schools outside of their zoned school. "I think we would be on shaky legal ground if we had an open enrollment plan that did not provide transportation, which complicates it even further," he said.
Many schools with open enrollment plans offer magnet or charter schools or use it to fill low enrollment schools, Epps said.
"Our situation is so different in that we have spent, since 1994, trying to provide classroom space," he said. "That’s why we’ve fiercely protected the different residence zones for each school."
Board member Patrick White brought the issue before the board, citing a current policy that allows district staff to choose which elementary school his or her student can attend. Thursday’s discussion focused on the possibility of opening up the same option to any district resident.
"We have a partial open enrollment policy for employees only," White said. "It’s basically, if you are an employee in the district, you can choose anywhere for your kids to go to school."
White said the original intent of the policy was to ensure district staff can have their kids attend school where they work, but that is not always how it is used. He said it has become a way for them to gain advantages.
However, board member Scott Frattaroli said the policy is more than a perk for district employees. Both Frattaroli and board member Michele Branning said it is a recruitment tool.
Frattaroli said open enrollment often aims to fill under capacity schools or to help low-achieving schools. "Neither one of those issues sound like a problem we have in Fort Mill," he said.
Frattaroli also said an open enrollment plan would be costly for the district. "I don’t see how this is even a possibility with our growth."
Branning said she was also against open enrollment. "I think it’s going to put an extreme burden on our staff," she said.
Decreased parent involvement with open enrollment was also a concern for board member Tom Audette.
"Having local schools helps to make each school a microcosm and you can develop that school to its maximum," he said. "It becomes more of a real community effect."
White said he does not believe many students would choose to attend another school. He also said he does not advocate any system where the district would provide transportation.
Open enrollment was not an action item on Tuesday’s agenda. The school board decided to not move forward with the discussion at this time.
Comments