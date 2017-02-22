York Tech dean recieves state award for innovation

Monique Perry, York Technical College dean of enrollment services, has been honored for her innovative approaches and achievements related to statewide economic development and education.
Perry is the 2017 recipient of the A. Wade Martin Innovator of the Year Award. She recieved the award during the South Carolina Technical Education Association’s annual conference in Myrtle Beach.
The award, established in 1980, reconizes individuals in the S.C. Technical College system whose innovation helps to meet the ever-changing needs related to techincal education, says a statement from York Tech.
“Monique Perry is a star,” said Stacey Moore, executive vice president for academic and student affairs at York Tech. “She responds to the changing needs and challenges at the college with students, with her employees and with colleagues with the utmost grace, intelligence and drive to work hard to maximize student success.”
The award is named for A. Wade Martin, the first executive director of the technical and industrial training program in South Carolina. “Martin was recognized as one of the best industrial developers and occupational educators in the country,” the release says.
Perry is the second York Tech employee to recieve the award, which includes $500 in cash, since its inception, the release says.
“York Technical College is a phenomenal organization to work for,” Perry said. “This individual award represents the collective commitment to student success and innovation present within the enrollment organization, the college and its leadership. I am honored to represent the college at the state level.”
York Tech’s Linda Weaver-Griggs, associate vice president of health and human services, took home a college-voted administrator employee of the year award during the conference, the release states.
Lydia Hall, director of admissions and outreach, was honored with the staff employee of the year award and Wesley Spinks, department chair for mathematics, received the faculty employee of the year award.
