Open spaces, natural materials and tones planned for Fort Mill’s third high school

Multiple engineering and science labs, digital art and multi-media studio spaces, a basketball arena with large windows and sports medicine areas are proposed for Fort Mill’s newest high school.
Proposals were presented to the Fort Mill school board Tuesday by Jumper Carter Sease Architects, the Columbia-based firm handling the project.
Catawba Ridge High School will feature an open cafeteria that looks out through a glass wall onto a courtyard, which also serves as an outdoor eating space, said Todd Sease, principal architect. A large media center overlooks the courtyard.
“It’s going to be a really dynamic space for students,” he said. “There are a number of areas within the school for spontaneous interaction among students.”
The Fort Mill school board discussed the design of the district’s third high school during a work session.
Bright and dark greens, mixed with grays and pops of blue, is an idea Jumper Carter Sease proposed for how to tie the unique topography of Catawba Ridge High School to the design.
The school board still has to approve the school colors, but members said they liked the options.
“Relative to where this is going and its proximity to the river and nature, it makes good sense to me regardless of the mascot,” said board member Wayne Bouldin.
The school board approved the name Catawba Ridge High School at its January meeting. The name highlights the area’s historic ties and the unique landscape of the school site, said Kelly McKinney, Fort Mill school district media and communications officer.
The school will sit 1.5 miles from the Catawba River on a site that features a ridge.
Using the surroundings as inspiration, representatives of Jumper Carter Sease proposed the green pallet.
“It’s very natural and organic,” said Lauren Fabin, interior designer. “It lends itself well to the branding of this school.”
The goal of the colors and materials is to create an inviting atmosphere, said Michael Ritchie, architect.
“Using natural materials and wood makes a more warm and inviting place that everybody wants to be,” he said.
Construction is underway at the 103-acre site along the southwest corner of Fort Mill Parkway and Whites Road.
The school, set to open in August 2019, will have up to 2,400 students, similar to the capacity of Fort Mill and Nation Ford high schools.
The district begins the naming process early on when constructing a new school so the name, mascot and school colors can all be part of the finished design, McKinney said.
The district solicited feedback from parents and community members regarding Catawba Ridge’s mascot last month.
A committee is reviewing mascot and school color options and hopes to bring a recommendation to the school board in March, said Tommy Schmolze, assistant superintendent for administration and student services.
The district will look at attendance areas for the three high schools in 2018.
