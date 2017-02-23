Rock Hill students get a ‘wake-up call’ on cost of playing ‘the game of life’

Balancing credit card debt, child care and food for their families became the reality for Westminster Catawba Christian School students Thursday.
“It’s a wake-up call,” sophomore Rorie Amos said.
For the second year in a row, the school hosted Mad City Money, a real life money simulation sponsored by Founders Federal Credit Union in Fort Mill. Students, given folders that assigned to them a fictitious life that included various family situations, careers and salaries, had to pay for child care, groceries, a home and other living expenses. They also made decisions on discretionary spending.
“I had no idea how expensive I was until I did Mad Money,” said Amos, 15, who was participating for the second year. “It’s super important. We just ask our parents for stuff and usually we get it. We don’t think about everything that goes into everyday life.”
A mall, a home-buying booth, a bank, a child care center, a home decoration shop and a car dealership were just some of the options students had to choose from when it came to spending their money. The simulation, created by the National Credit Union Administration, also includes surprise situations that can either harm the families’ financial situation – or make it better.
“It’s like playing the game of life,” said Wendy Culler, financial education representative for Founders. “We think this is the perfect way to educate them about life. Not only do they have to shop for the basic needs of life, but we also throw in there the Mad City Mall and some fun stuff – the things we are tempted with every day.”
The reality of student loan and credit card debt was surprising for freshman John Corley, 15. For the simulation, Corley had to support a wife and a child.
“There is a lot of debt and taxes that add up quick,” he said. Thursday’s exercise “can help in the future.”
Participants learn how debt affects them along with life lessons on budgeting, said Denise Kendrick, who teaches high school math at Westminster.
“It gives students a practical experience with managing money and helps them understand how money works,” she said. Last year, students “had to take back their car because they ran out of money before they got to the housing and child care.”
Some participants learned what it was like to support a family. Jordan Temple with Founders ran the grocery table and said many students wanted the expensive food and drink packages for themselves but either the less expensive packages, or nothing at all, for their spouses.
“It was interesting to see their perspective on it,” she said. “Most of the guys, they want the steak. They’re buying the most expensive meals.”
The challenge was not going broke while stocking their families’ pantries for the month, Temple said.
The cost of food and child care was eye-opening for sophomore Haidyn Curtis, 16, who had a wife and a 4-year-old to support.
“It’s hard because you don’t want to give your child something of poor quality, but you have to balance your money,” he said. “It’s a lot harder to budget things than I thought it would be. You have to think about so many more moving parts than I thought you did. The littlest thing can throw it off.”
Culler said the simulation usually teaches students how difficult adulthood can be.
“A lot of them go home and tell their parents, ‘I’m sorry for everything that I’ve ever done to you,’” she said.
