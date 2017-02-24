Rock Hill kindergartners show parents, others what it means to be an American

Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Rosa Parks and the Statue of Liberty took center stage Friday to show Rock Hill parents and community members what it means to be an American.
Richmond Drive Elementary School students – dressed in red, white and blue, with hats sporting the patriotic colors and stars – celebrated American heritage with songs, poems and speeches.
Hamilton Wonds, 6, said he is proud to be an American.
“I learned a lot about Americans and our country,” he said. “I like this country.”
Richmond Drive students learn about patriotism, American history and important figures as part of their social studies unit, Principal Patrick Maness said. The program, which the school has hosted for years, spreads a message of unity, he said.
“For me, I am ready to be reminded of, not what Democrats believe or what Republicans believe, or what anybody believes, I’m ready to be reminded of what it means to be an American,” Maness told the audience.
“I guarantee you, before you leave, you are going to have some 5-year-olds who are going to remind you of many things that I think we need to remember, of who we are and what we’re like as Americans.”
The students led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the “Star-Spangled Banner.” They talked about the American flag as a symbol for the country, and honored veterans in the audience.
One of those veterans, Bert Hubbard, came from Virigina to see his grandson Sean Wright, 6, perform. Wright told him his favorite song was “Grand Old Flag.”
“It reminded us why we’re Americans and focused on freedom and justice,” Hubbard said.
One student who played Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I believe children should not be judged by their skin, but by the content of their character,” quoting the famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
A student dressed as Susan B. Anthony reminded the audience of women’s suffrage. The children also sang about Abraham Lincoln and used sign language for a song honoring the country.
The students got to act out historical figures they learn about in class, said Lisa H. Smith, a kindergarten teacher.
“In addition to learning about those, I think it’s fabulous for kids to be on stage,” Smith said. “It builds their self-confidence and makes the parents happy. It makes it come to life.”
Smith said parents have told her their children remember participating in the program even years later.
“Our core value, here at Richmond Drive, is that we celebrate diversity and we want our students to make a difference in the lives of others,” Smith said. “Hopefully while learning about these important historical figures, they will always have kindness in their hearts, especially for those that are different.”
Kasie Bailey, whose 6-year-old son Ben Bailey played George Washington, said the program was meaningful for parents and students.
“It’s heart-warming to see such a young age group appreciating what we have to be thankful for,” she said.
“We’re very blessed that we have teachers that take the time to do this in their classrooms,” she said. “Their jobs are big and to take time to make sure the little ones understand the importance of being an American, I think that’s just so huge.”
Comments