Rock Hill’s York Tech helping prepare community members for retirement

York Technical College is helping prepare community members to take the financial leap into retirement.
Partnering with Continuum Capital Advisory, a Rock Hill-based financial planning firm that offers comprehensive wealth management, tax planning and estate planning services, the Office of Continuing Education is offering a financial literacy and retirement planning course, according to a release.
Passport to Retirement is “designed to educate and empower those seeking their next financial step,” the release states. The course “educates people on how to best prepare for and execute a successful retirement.”
The course will teach particpants how to assess retirement costs, determine their retirement income sources, manage investment risk and prepare an estate for heirs, the release says.
The class also addresses inflation, tax liability and long-term care. The course is taught by Steve Heckard, CFP, and Richard Heckard, CPA, of Continuum Capital Advisory.
Want to attend?
York Technical College’s Passport to Retirement course is split into two three-hour sessions, offered on March 7 and March 14 or March 9 and March 16.
Registration is $49 and covers the cost of the textbook. To register, call the Office of Continuing Education at 803-325-2888.
