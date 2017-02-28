York County students become book characters to celebrate love of reading

With games, musicals and dress-up days, young students had some Seuss-like fun while celebrating the joy of reading.
March 2 marks the birthday of Dr. Seuss and the annual Read Across America Day. York County schools are marking the occasion with a week full of book-related activities.
You're off to Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, So... get on your way! -Dr. Seuss #ReadAcrossAmerica— Rock Hill Schools (@RockHillSchools) February 28, 2017
On Feb. 28, Lauren Stogner, York County Library bookmobile assistant, taught Oakdale Elementary students about library cards and the books available to them. She said many students that come on the bookmobile don’t know they need a library card or how to use one.
“It’s important to get them into using the library and how to use the library,” Stogner said. “We like to get them interested in reading as early as possible.”
Excitement really erupted when Beamer, York County Library’s mascot, entered the room. Beamer visited with children in 4-year-old kindergarten through the second grade. With Beamer’s help, students guessed the title of Dr. Seuss books based on stuffed animals, including “Horton Hears a Who,” “Cat in the Hat” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Jolandra White, Oakdale Elementary media specialist, said the event helps make reading fun. She sported “Cat in the Hat” fashion. “It’s a great way to get them into loving reading,” White said.
White said the reading week also kicks off the One school, One book initiative, in which every student reads the same book to encourage family reading. Other schools in York County also participate in that initiative.
York County’s schools each have their own way of celebrating Read Across America. Finley Road Elementary school students will spend March 3 dressed as their favorite book characters for a parade, according to the school’s website.
Springfield Middle School students in Fort Mill will wear slippers and read their favorite book on March 3 for a Read In, said Leanne Olinger, literacy specialist. The students will also learn about Dr. Seuss’s use of political cartoons during wartime.
“As part of our culture of literacy, we believe that it is important for students to have opportunities to read books of their choice and celebrate reading,” Olinger said.
Clover students will dress in their “Foxiest socks” on March 1 and “Grinchiest” green on March 2 at Crowders Creek Elementary, according to the school’s website.
Harold C. Johnson Elementary students are dressing for success on March 3 to celebrate “Oh the Places You’ll Go,” said Tim Cooper, public information officer for the York school district. Jefferson Elementary students are donating new or gently used children’s books on March 3 for a “Horton Hears a Who” random acts of kindness day.
Winthrop University is getting into the spirit with a Battle of the Books panel discussion on March 2 and the Growing Readers Project, a service program in which Winthrop students read to children and give books to kids in need, said Judy Longshaw, communications coordinator.
