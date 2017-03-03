York County residents celebrate theater awards, dance scholarships and grants

York County schools, students and community members have had many accomplishments. Here are some of the highlights:
Dutchman Creek Middle School students win award at National Junior Theater Festival
Savanna Byrd and Anna Childers of Dutchman Creek Middle School’s musical theater troupe were named Junior Theater Festival All-Stars at a recent theater festival, according to a release.
On Feb. 10-12, the students participated in the iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival, a theater festival for middle school students, according to the release.
The festival invites musical theater troupes from around the world to perform for theater experts and participate in workshops, according to the festival’s website.
The festival, held in Sacramento, Calif., is a partnership between the Educational Theatre Association and iTheatrics, an organization devoted to bringing musical theater programs to youth, the release states. The event brought more than 1,400 students and teachers from four countries, 19 states and the Mariana Islands.
“The experiences these students gain at this impressionable time in their lives about teamwork, collaboration and mutual respect will benefit them the rest of their lives, no matter what path they choose,” said Julie Cohen Theobald, executive director of the Educational Theatre Association.
Byrd and Childers were two of 30 students selected as Junior Theater Festival All-Stars and invited to attend a July 2017 workshop production in New York City, according to the release.
The students also took home a Freddie G. Inspiration Award, named for musical executive Freddie Gershon, for their performances at the festival, the release states.
Rock Hill dancers earn scholarships to Los Angeles dance academy
Joseph Boyd and Jaila Young, who both attend New Attitude Performing Arts Center in Rock Hill, were recently offered full scholarships to attend the Debbie Allen Dance Academy Summer Intensive in Los Angeles.
Debbie Allen is an internationally recognized director, choreographer, author, dancer and actor, according to the academy’s website. The Debbie Allen Dance Academy is a nonprofit organization offering a comprehensive dance curriculum to students starting at 4 years old.
New Attitude is directed by Winthrop University alumna Erika Hogan. On Feb. 18, Boyd and Young were performing a lyrical piece in front of Allen, who offered both dancers full scholarships on the spot, Hogan said.
Clover High School senior accepts military academy appointment
Blake Watson, a senior at Clover High School, accepted an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., according to his family. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Congressman Mick Mulvaney nominated Watson.
Watson will go to New York for reception day July 3, where he will begin cadet basic training, his family said. According to his family, of the more than 15,000 applicants to West Point, just 1,100 students were admitted to the Class of 2021.
Watson’s older brother, Brady, is a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy, his family said.
Rock Hill school receives Learn-to-Farm classroom grant
The Applied Technology Center in Rock Hill has received a Young Farmers and Ranchers Learn-to-Farm Classroom Mini-Grant, according to a release.
The $500 grant, awarded by the S. C. Farm Bureau, aims to encourage education on agriculture and the importance of farming.
“The program is designed to teach school-aged children that agriculture is an integral part of our everyday environment,” said Jessica Cabrera, program director.
The grant is given to one school in each of South Carolina’s four Farm Bureau districts for teachers who apply and qualify, the release states. Teachers must design a project teaching students about agriculture crop production and how to successfully grow food.
The Applied Technology Center received the award based on the inclusion of agriculture and farming in the classroom, the release states.
“With agriculture holding the top spot in South Carolina’s economy, we want young people who are multiple generations removed from farms to understand the importance of agriculture,” said Harry Ott, Farm Bureau president. “We want students to gain a hands-on experience with agriculture so that they can see and understand for themselves how the agriculture industry provides the food, fuel and fiber we need to survive. The mini-grant program allows us to award school programs that are doing just that.”
Have an accomplishment to share?
Send your stories to aharris@heraldonline.com.
Comments