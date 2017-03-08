Chester approves 2017-18 calendar with late dismissal during eclipse

Chester students will be staying in school later than usual on Aug. 21 to witness the first total solar eclipse seen in the U.S. since 1979.
That change is part of the Chester County School District’s newly approved 2017-18 school calendar, said Rebecca Crouch, administrative assistant for the district.
Classes will start on Aug. 17, as allowed under the one-year joint resolution from the S.C. Legislature due to the eclipse. Chester is following other school districts in starting early.
The calendar includes a late dismissal for students on Aug. 21. Crouch said it is an “once-in-a-lifetime science lesson” for students.
To safely view an eclipse, students and others must wear special glasses to avoid the risk of permanent eye damage, according to the Great American Eclipse website. Viewers should not use the glasses with binoculars or telescopes and should avoid looking directly into the sun.
While Fort Mill, York and Clover are still in the process of approving their calendars, Chester currently shares the same spring break as York County school districts: April 2-6, 2018.
The first semester ends Dec. 21 and students return from winter break on Jan. 9, according to the district. The last day for students is May 31 and high school graduation is scheduled for June 2.
