Even with a broken toe, this Fort Mill student wrestled his way to a state win

Fort Mill’s A.J. Leitten has proven he can win any match - even with a broken bone.
Leitten, a senior Fort Mill High School wrestler, was honored at the March 7 school board meeting. He walked in with a boot on his foot to accept a certificate from superintendent Chuck Epps and some words from his coach.
In the heat of the state championship match, Leitten was beating his opponent 8-0 when he suddenly had trouble walking, said Fort Mill wrestling coach Chris Brock. Leitten’s toe was broken.
However, that didn’t stop the defending champ from clinching the 138 weight class 5A state win and becoming Fort Mill High’s first three-time state wrestling champion, Brock said.
“We are fortunate to have someone like A.J. in our program and representing us the way he does,” Brock said. “Everywhere I go I’m asked about him. I feel like a bit of a rock star.”
Leitten also was named the 2017 S.C. Wrestler of the Year, Brock said. With a high school career record of 174-6, that didn’t come as much surprise to the coach.
“It wasn’t even close, it was A.J. and everyone else was pushing for second,” Brock said.
Wrestling is everything to Leitten, who started the sport at 4 years old, said his mother Nancy Leitten.
“It’s always been wrestling since the day he was born,” she said. “His father and I are so proud of him. He’s going for his dream, and he’s accomplished every goal he’s set for himself.”
Leitten also is a four-time region champion, four-time Upper State champion and four-time Beef O’Brady Tournament champion, Brock said. Leitten has been ranked nationally in multiple publications and currently has a 3.45 GPA.
“I’ve been doing this for 28 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Brock said. “He’s special.”
The wrestling coach said Leitten has helped make both him and his peers better.
“We’ve had guys storm out frustrated just because of the heat and beatings he is delivering, but he is the first one to go out in the hallway and reel them back in,” Brock said. “Because of that, he’s made them better. We’re going to miss him.”
Nancy said her son is more than a good wrestler; he is a hard worker and “a good person.”
After graduation, Leitten will wrestle with N.C. State, Brock said. “We’re looking forward to that,” he said.
