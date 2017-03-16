Chester’s Tray Angels help make dent in student lunch debt

The Chester community is helping families combat student lunch debt. More than $1,200 was donated to the Chester County School District from Chester’s Tray Angels, said Rebecca Crouch, administrative assistant for district.
Chester resident Charlene Murphy kicked off the project in December with a GoFundMe account. The goal was to raise money to pay off some Chester County student meal accounts.
“We’re trying to get together and give families a fresh start,” she said.
On March 14, a check was dropped off at the school district, Crouch said.
“This money will go towards offsetting the unpaid balances of student lunch debt for this school year at Chester Park Elementary Schools, which includes Chester Park School of the Arts, Chester Park Inquiry and Chester Park Center of Literacy through Technology,” Crouch said.
Murphy said she contacted the district for the total amount owed on student accounts at the three Chester Park Elementary schools and Chester Middle School. No individual account data was released.
Parents can load money to online meal accounts to pay for their child’s meal. Each time a child gets a meal, the cost is deducted from their account.
Chester County students can charge up to $10 in meals. Once they reach that limit, they will receive a meal that is different than what is on the menu that day, according to the district policy. There is no charge for the substitute meal. The Chester policy is similar to those in York, Clover and Fort Mill.
Typically, alternate meals for lunch consist of a sandwich, fruit and vegetable, with variations across the districts. All district officials say these meals meet nutritional requirements.
Murphy said her goal was to ensure students receive the same meal by paying off their debt.
“The Chester County School District is thankful for the generosity of those who have contributed to the Chester Tray Angels to help reduce the lunch debt for our students,” Crouch said.
Comments