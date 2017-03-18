Get to know ‘Sound of Music’ at Saluda Trail Middle School

They may not look like each other, but drama students at Saluda Trail Middle School act like brothers and sisters.
In particular, the von Trapp children from “The Sound of Music,” a Broadway play-turned-film from 1965.
The drama students will perform their own rendition “Getting to Know The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the school auditorium, 2300 Saluda Road.
Want to go? Tickets can be purchased this week 8:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m. at the school office and both nights before the performances. Tickets are $7.
