Clover names new principal for Larne Elementary School

Clover Middle School’s Vickie Stine has been named new principal of Larne Elementary School.
The Clover school district board of trustees approved Stine’s appointment as principal following recent administration changes, according to a release.
Tony Hemingway, Larne Elementary principal since 2013, is taking over Millicent Dickey’s role as executive director of human resources.
Dickey is taking over for Pam Cato, who is retiring as assistant superintendent for elementary education and instructional services. The administration changes take effect July 1, said Bryan Dillon, public information officer for the Clover school district.
Stine has served for five years as assistant principal at Clover Middle School, and will become Larne Elementary’s third principal, the release states. The district is now searching for an assistant principal at Clover Middle School, Dillon said.
“I am excited for Mrs. Stine, the students, staff and parents of Larne Elementary,” said Calub Courtwright, Clover Middle School principal. “Larne is getting a child-centered administrator with a focus on building relationships with the school community.”
Stine earned a bachelor’s of science degree in physical education from the University of Montevallo in Alabama. She joined the Clover school district in 2000 as physical education teacher at Crowders Creek Elementary, the release states.
Stine also taught physical education for four years at Lake Wylie Elementary in Charlotte. Stine took her first administration role in 2005 in Gaston County, returning to Clover in 2007 as Bethany Elementary’s assistant principal.
In 2013, Stine joined Clover Middle School.
“Mrs. Stine has a tireless work ethic and a loyalty that is unmatched,” Courtwright said. “I have enjoyed my time with Mrs. Stine but it is time for her to share her gifts with a school of her own.”
Comments