Chester school board member, longtime Great Falls dentist Laurens Fort dies

Chester County school board member Laurens Fort died unexpectedly early Thursday, said Rebecca Crouch, administrative assistant for the district.
“Chester County School District staff, friends and family are saddened by the passing of board member Dr. Laurens Fort,” Crouch wrote in a statement.
Fort had served on the schol board since 2007. His wife, Brenda Fort, is principal at Great Falls Complex.
“Dr. Fort was deeply committed to improving the education of the students of Chester County,” Crouch wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Fort and the family. Dr. Fort will be greatly missed.”
Fort was born and raised in Great Falls, and was the only dentist in that area for decades.
Fort was also an avid supporter of Great Falls athletics and academics.
Check back for updates.
Comments