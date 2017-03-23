Chester school board member, longtime Great Falls dentist Laurens Fort dies

1:04 Mother of Northwestern student says son's expulsion for knife in truck is too severe Pause

0:55 Video: Northwestern soccer coach Dom Wren after Trojans beat Fort Mill over 2 days

1:17 York County veterans, others rally to help evicted veteran, 84

0:52 Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:08 BMX fans 'try out' sport at Olympic Day in Rock Hill

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:57 Attorney talks about York County groundbreaking same-sex marriage court ruling