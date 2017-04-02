Clover students show school spirit, help make wishes come true

School spirit weeks often include Wacky Wednesday, Throwback Thursday or other fun ways to celebrate school spirit. However, Clover High School students found a different way to celebrate — by giving back to others.
On March 24, Clover High School kicked off the school’s first “Clover Wish Week” to raise funds for Make-A-Wish South Carolina, according to a release. Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Make-A-Wish of South Carolina grants more than 130 wishes each year, according to the organization. Wishes have included a visit to Walt Disney World, meeting the president and acting as a policeman for a day.
During a Miracle Minute coin collection, students and staff members collected more than $800 in buckets in less than a minute, said Bryan Dillon, public information officer for the district.
Other events included a Sadie Hawkins Dance, a Blue Eagle 5K run, a pizza fundraiser, a Dunkin Donuts spirit morning and donut sale and a Swishes for Wishes basketball tournament with a goal to raise $7,500 for Make-A-Wish, according to the release.
The week was led by Clover High School juniors Hannah Parker and Mandie Trainer. Students took ownership of Clover Wish Week, said student council advisor Jessica Davis.
“The whole student body has gotten on board with this process because they can see that it is something bigger than themselves,” Davis said.
Clover High School will reveal how much students and the community raised for Make-A-Wish of South Carolina during the boys’ varsity soccer match on April 6.
Want to Help?
Donations for Make-A-Wish can be made at GIVE.CloverWishWeek.com.
Clover High School will host the final celebration of Clover Wish Week on April 6 at halftime during the boys’ varsity soccer match beginning at 7 p.m.
The event will include a hotdog eating competition, raffle and closing celebrations.
Comments