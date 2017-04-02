Fort Mill five-year-old kindergarten registration opens Monday

An online portal will open Monday for parents to register children for five-year-old kindergarten in the Fort Mill school district, said Kelly McKinney, spokesperson for the district.
On or by Sept. 1, 2017, students must be five years old to register for kindergarten and four years old to attend pre-kindergarten. Parents/legal guardians must provide proof of residency, a legal birth certificate and an immunization record to register their child.
Fort Mill parents should start the registration process online and then attend an academic screening to provide the necessary documentation and complete the process, McKinney said.
Academic screenings will be held April 20 for students with last names starting with A-L and April 21 for students with last names starting with M-Z. Both events will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the child’s assigned elementary school.
