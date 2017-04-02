Clover students may have flexible learning options in their future

1:26 Fort Mill students use Flex time to study, work on projects Pause

1:37 Sweet dreams for children part of Fort Mill church's mission

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:20 Video: Enzo Martinez talks about what he's learned from coaching with Discoveries Soccer Club

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

2:32 What's next for Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols after 28 years of public service?

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging