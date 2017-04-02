York County students tackle human trafficking, immigration in Model UN

Human trafficking, HIV, refugees and water crises aren’t normally issues resolved by high school and college students, but a unique conference challenged students to do just that.
Hundreds of North and South Carolina students representing thirty high schools came together March 29-31 to represent more than 60 countries in general session debates and committee meetings in Winthrop University’s 41st annual Model United Nations conference.
“Model UN is how we bring students together to simulate what’s going on currently in the world through every country that is in the UN,” said Lindsay Gaynor, secretary general of Winthrop’s Model UN. “It teaches students how to be diplomatic and professional.”
During the three-day event, students acted as delegates to the nations they represented. College students assisted high school students in debating resolutions in committees and plenary sessions, according to the university.
“It widens our knowledge about specific countries,” said Rock Hill High School junior Anna Sharp, 17.
Sharp, who represented France, said the experience helped improve her public speaking skills and learn how the real UN works.
“You don’t really learn that in school and we’ve gotten to act it out,” she said. “It’s opened my horizons about world problems.”
Rock Hill High School junior Jan Colletto, 16, said Model UN taught her about international law.
“It makes you think differently about things because you represent different countries,” said Colletto, who represented Uruguay. “You get a more holistic view of the issues.”
The students received resolutions and had to amend them, said Ardrey Kell High School freshman Vinitha Sunkara, 15.
“You get more opportunity for debating and actually ... making changes and actual progress rather than spending time creating that basis resolution,” she said.
Sunkara represented Argentina on the Social and Humanitarian committee, helping to debate issues such as access to clean water in rural areas, HIV and human trafficking.
“These are really important issues that we need to discuss,” she said. “There’s a lot of new information that we discovered. That’s what I like about this activity.”
The committee passed a resolution helping Syrian refugees, said Spain representative Sarai Ortega, 19. She described the move as “really great.”
Ortega, a sophomore political science and Spanish double major at Winthrop, said she enjoyed working with high school students to come up with solutions.
“I think this is an experience everyone should get,” Ortega said.
Other committees included Political and Security, Legal, The Arab League and The Security Council.
“It’s a lot of fun for students,” said Chris Van Aller, director of Winthrop’s Model UN and a political science professor. “It gets them thinking about the world and teaches them about public speaking.”
This year’s Model UN is in celebration of Professor Emeritus Melford Wilson, who has been with Winthrop for 50 years. Wilson directed Winthrop’s first Model UN.
Winthrop’s conference was the first program of its kind to combine college and high school student participants, according to the university.
Since that first Model UN, more than 2,000 Winthrop students and 10,000 high school students have participated in the conferences, according to the university.
Winthrop University Model UN Awards
Distinguished Delegates:
Lydia Bass - Nation Ford High School
Taylor Hennessy - Fort Mill High School
Toby Holder - Rock Hill High School
Jaida Patts - Fort Mill High School
Emily Greer - Rock Hill High School
Wilson Spearman - Fort Mill High School
Hunter McClain - Nation Ford High School
General Assembly Award:
Haiti group from Fort Mill High School
Secretariat Award:
China group of Fort Mill High School
Other major awards:
Geoffrey Bruce Award: Oman from Ashley Ridge High
Winthrop Cup: Egypt of Summerville High School
Best Resolution: Pinewood Prep
Rookie Award: St. Anne's, Columbia High School, Ardrey Kell High School
