Education

April 3, 2017 12:14 PM

York County school events canceled due to threat of severe weather

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

YORK COUNTY

Several Monday night school activities in York County are canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

The York school district has cancelled all after-school Cougar athletic events, according to a tweet sent out Monday morning. It also has canceled the Boys and Girls Club after-school program.

A cold front is moving through upstate South Carolina Monday, bringing with it a risk for severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The system could cause damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video: Rock Hill community members speak about new high school sports transfer rule

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos