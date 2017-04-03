York County school events canceled due to threat of severe weather

Several Monday night school activities in York County are canceled due to the threat of severe weather.
The York school district has cancelled all after-school Cougar athletic events, according to a tweet sent out Monday morning. It also has canceled the Boys and Girls Club after-school program.
Due to the potential of dangerous inclement weather, all after school athletic events are cancelled. This includes athletics & @BGCYCBeGreat— York Cougar Sports (@YorkCougars) April 3, 2017
A cold front is moving through upstate South Carolina Monday, bringing with it a risk for severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
The system could cause damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments