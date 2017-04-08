Great teachers, small class sizes among reasons for Rock Hill’s York Prep success

Savannah Hancock came to York Preparatory Academy as an eighth-grader who wanted to be a top academic performers. Now a junior, Hancock is ranked third in her class, a feat she credits to her teachers and York Prep’s approach, which emphasizes challenging students.
“It was just a dream, but now it’s real,” she said. “I give all of the credit to this school. The teachers are always willing to set aside time for me.”
Small class size, the availability of honors classes and helpful teachers are some reasons cited by students and school leaders who say York Prep, a public K-12 charter school in Rock Hill, is a success.
York Prep was recently recognized as one of eight South Carolina Public Charter School District Schools of Distinction. The S.C. Public Charter School District oversees 35 public charter schools serving 22,000 students.
Measuring success
The Schools of Distinction program honors schools that excel in the amount of academic progress students make over a set period, according to a recent release. Schools of Distinction were chosen based on data from the 2015-16 school year.
The state measures students’ academic growth through the Education Value-Added Assessment System, a partnership with educators that analyzes student assessment data to help schools make informed decisions, according to the S.C. Department of Education.
York Prep students received the highest level of academic growth available through EVAAS for the 2015-16 school year, the release states.
“We’re showing more growth than other students taking the tests in the state,” said Ryan Bridges, York Prep middle school principal.
The EVAAS system uses scores from state administered assessments, including S.C. Ready English Language Arts and Math for grades 3-8, S.C. PASS Science and Social Studies in grades 4-8, and end-of-course examinations in algebra, biology, English and history, to generate reports for school leaders and teachers, according to the Department of Education.
EVAAS reports also help assess how educators are meeting students’ needs and develop needed programs. Performance measurements are important to ensure students are working toward meeting expectations, said Brian Myrup, York Prep managing director.
“Not all kids come in at the same place,” he said. Testing “gives us an idea of how students are doing and allows us to build in interventions for those students that aren’t showing as much growth as they need to. That helps us at the end of the year to see a high amount of growth.”
York Prep also measures student growth through Measures of Academic Progress, or MAP, testing for reading and math, Myrup said. MAP testing measures what students know and are ready to learn, according to the Northwest Evaluation Association, which runs MAP tests.
“It’s a great test to use for growth, which is what we really focus on with our goal always being growth toward proficiency,” Myrup said. “One of the main reasons we are seeing success is we’re able to help teachers focus on individual student needs and train them to design instruction to meet those needs.”
One of the main reasons we are seeing success is we’re able to help teachers focus on individual student needs and train them to design instruction to meet those needs.
Brian Myrup, York Prep managing director
The school has trained staff and teachers to analyze student data, including test scores, which helps shape how they instruct individual students, said Rebecca Kick, a seventh grade English language arts teacher.
“Each individual class curriculum is tailored to exactly where the students are,” Kick said. “We are seeing numbers like we’ve never seen before with students who are getting not only on grade level in their reading but above grade level. As teachers, it’s really great to see students making those connections.”
We are seeing numbers like we’ve never seen before.
Rebecca Kick, seventh grade English Language Arts teacher
Student support
York Prep also emphasizes challenging students, said first-grade teacher Leah Soffera.
“We get to know every student in our room academically, then create lessons that challenge every learner,” she said.
That approach worked for Michael Gleaves, a senior at York Prep who started at the school in sixth grade. Gleaves is preparing for college and currently student council president.
“What really sets this school apart is the sense of community,” he said. “Everyone here is like family. The teachers are always willing to help and will work with you every time.”
Senior Danielle Hancock, 17, attributes her high grades to the availability of study hall and her teachers.
“Whenever I have a problem, I can talk to teachers about it and they are understanding,” she said. “I think I’m prepared academically for college.”
York Prep’s recent honor is rooted in the school’s strong support system, Myrup said.
“York prep is a school that has a great community of parents, teachers and board members that allows us to work together in focusing on what the students need,” he said. “We’re excited to continue to find better ways to serve students.”
York Preparatory Academy facts
- York Prep is a public charter school serving students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade located in Rock Hill.
- York Prep has approximately 1,500 students.
- 2015 saw the school’s first high school graduating class.
Information from York Prep leaders.
Comments