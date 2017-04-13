Education

April 13, 2017 3:30 PM

Rock Hill students celebrate Spring Break with trips to Greece, NYC

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

Rock Hill students have been celebrating Spring Break April 10-14 with trips to Greece, Cozumel and New York City.

The students are sharing their trips with pictures and tweets using the hashtag #myRHSDstory on Twitter. Here are some of their tweets and pictures:

Rock Hill school district classes resume April 18.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

