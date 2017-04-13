Rock Hill students celebrate Spring Break with trips to Greece, NYC

Rock Hill students have been celebrating Spring Break April 10-14 with trips to Greece, Cozumel and New York City.
The students are sharing their trips with pictures and tweets using the hashtag #myRHSDstory on Twitter. Here are some of their tweets and pictures:
This group of students from Northwestern is enjoying Spring Break in Greece! #myRHSDstory pic.twitter.com/jluYrgMXCC— Rock Hill Schools (@RockHillSchools) April 9, 2017
Work hard. Play hard. The @nhstroubadours are spending Spring Break in Cozumel! #myRHsDstory pic.twitter.com/t9gRS5W46l— Rock Hill Schools (@RockHillSchools) April 10, 2017
@RockHillSchools NYC #myrhsdstory pic.twitter.com/96SMRvXfKh— Jackson's Dad (@CoachP1911) April 11, 2017
Rock Hill school district classes resume April 18.
Comments