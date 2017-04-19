York schools name Teachers of the Year

The York school district has named the 2017-2018 Teachers of the Year.
Educators from the schools chose the Teachers of the Year, said Tim Cooper, public information officer for the district.
“They are outstanding educators and serve our community on a daily basis, improving the lives of countless students throughout their careers,” Cooper said.
The honorees are:
Cotton Belt Elementary: Judy Suggs
Harold C Johnson Elementary: Clarissa Fowler
Hickory Grove-Sharon Elementary: Angie Haltom
Hunter Street Elementary: LaPonya McDougald
Jefferson Elementary: Jenny Hill
York Intermediate: Debbie Lancaster
York Middle: Hannah Rescigno
York Comprehensive High: Carol Dawkins
Floyd D Johnson Technology Center: Judy Wolf
York One Academy: Colleen Cottom
The teachers, along with 2016-2017 Teachers of the Year, will be honored at Wednesday evening during a recognition banquet, according to the district.
York Teachers of the Year Recognition Event
April 19 - 6:30 p.m.
York Electric Cooperative - 1385 Alexander Love Hwy in York
