Education

April 19, 2017 2:09 PM

York schools name Teachers of the Year

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

YORK

The York school district has named the 2017-2018 Teachers of the Year.

Educators from the schools chose the Teachers of the Year, said Tim Cooper, public information officer for the district.

“They are outstanding educators and serve our community on a daily basis, improving the lives of countless students throughout their careers,” Cooper said.

The honorees are:

Cotton Belt Elementary: Judy Suggs

Harold C Johnson Elementary: Clarissa Fowler

Hickory Grove-Sharon Elementary: Angie Haltom

Hunter Street Elementary: LaPonya McDougald

Jefferson Elementary: Jenny Hill

York Intermediate: Debbie Lancaster

York Middle: Hannah Rescigno

York Comprehensive High: Carol Dawkins

Floyd D Johnson Technology Center: Judy Wolf

York One Academy: Colleen Cottom

The teachers, along with 2016-2017 Teachers of the Year, will be honored at Wednesday evening during a recognition banquet, according to the district.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

York Teachers of the Year Recognition Event

April 19 - 6:30 p.m.

York Electric Cooperative - 1385 Alexander Love Hwy in York

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Rock Hill community members speak about new high school sports transfer rule

Video: Rock Hill community members speak about new high school sports transfer rule 2:37

Video: Rock Hill community members speak about new high school sports transfer rule
How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university 1:42

How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings 4:00

Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos