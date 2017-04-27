Rock Hill school leaders retire, trigger administrative changes

The Rock Hill school district has announced these administration changes:
▪ Sandy Andrews, director of adult education since 2001, is retiring at the end of this school year.
“A familiar face to many in Rock Hill who have completed requirements to earn a GED or visit the district’s Pearson testing center, Andrews’ team at Adult Education have amassed numerous awards in her time at the helm,” the district said. “We are grateful for her leadership and support of Rock Hill Schools and its adult learners.”
▪ Don Gillman, director of the Applied Technology Center, will replace Andrews. Gillman has been with Rock Hill schools for 19 years, serving as assistant principal at Rock Hill High School for three years before taking his role with the Technology Center in 2001.
“He will be able to use his knowledge and expertise of the needs of our community and workforce development to support students in the Adult Education program so they may successfully complete their studies and begin the next phase of their academic or work life,” the district said.
▪ Sarah Lynn Hayes has worked with hundreds of students and families in the district’s 4K early childhood program as the director of the Central Child Development Center. Hayes is retiring in November 2017.
Hayes has been with the Rock Hill school district since 1993 and has served as principal of Richmond Drive Elementary School, director of elementary education and director of curriculum support programs, the release says.
“We appreciate her leadership and support of Rock Hill Schools programs over the past 24 years and wish her well in retirement this fall,” the district said.
