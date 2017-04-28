NC college requires teachers to sign pledge opposing same-sex marriage, abortion

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:47 File video: York deputies help pregnant woman with birth in April 2015 Pause 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced 1:36 Video: what next for Winthrop women's basketball? 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 1:06 Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 1:00 Alleged Rock Hill gang member sentenced in child sex and bondsman shooting case 2:32 Parents of children touched inappropriately at Fort Mill day care say kids forever changed 1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

On Saturday, the Rev. Val Rosenquist and retired Bishop Melvin Talbert defied the United Methodist Church's ban on same-sex marriage by performing a wedding at Charlotte's First United Methodist. They married John Romano and Jim Wilborne. tfunk@charlotteobserver.com