Graduations start May 6 for Rock Hill colleges

This week hundreds of students will be donning the signature cap and gown to mark the successful completion of their college careers.
Graduation season is upon Rock Hill and three area colleges have their ceremonies the first week of May.
Winthrop University
Winthrop University will host two commencement ceremonies on May 6.
At 10 a.m., degrees will be awarded to students of the College of Visual and Performing Arts and the College of Arts and Sciences.
Degree candidates for that ceremony should check-in between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.
At 3 p.m., students of the College of Business Administration and the Richard W. Riley College of Education will receive their degrees.
Degree candidates should check-in between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.
Both ceremonies will be held at the Winthrop University coliseum at 1162 Eden Terrace in Rock Hill.
Degree candidates should park in the north parking lot and enter the coliseum through the north tunnel, according to the university. Special guests will have a designated parking area on the south side of the parking lot.
The remaining spaces are for family and guests. More information is available from Winthrop University.
Clinton College
Join the students of Clinton College as they celebrate their graduation on May 6 at 3 p.m.
The ceremony will take place at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center at 745 Saluda Street in Rock Hill. Former NFL player Perry Tuttle is the guest speaker.
York Technical College
York Technical College graduates will line up to receive their diplomas at 7 p.m. on May 9 at the Winthrop University coliseum at 1162 Eden Terrace in Rock Hill.
Guests should arrive at least 30 minutes early.
