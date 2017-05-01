Rock Hill schools recognized nationally for tackling 21st-century classroom

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Video: Montay Crockett honors his late mother with NFL deal Pause 1:34 Scenes from the 2017 Come-See-Me Festival 1:06 Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 1:14 How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming? 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:22 St. Philip Neri in Fort Mill to host a high school this fall 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:47 File video: York deputies help pregnant woman with birth in April 2015 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The Rock Hill school district recently ranked sixth in the country in the annual Digital Schools District Survey presented by the Center for Digital Education, a national research and advisory institute, a release states. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com