Graduate degrees awarded Thursday at Winthrop University.

Winthrop University graduate commencement ceremony will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Winthrop Coliseum. Master’s or specialist degrees will be awarded to nearly 230 candidates. Winthrop President Dan Mahony will present the Jane LaRoche Graduate Faculty Award to Siobhan Brownson, an associate professor of English.
Graduates are:
College of Arts and Sciences Master of Arts
Carson Daniel Cope, John Lambertus Mol, Kristen Suzanne Rinehart and Ashley Sara Vaughan.
College of Arts and Sciences Master of Science
Brandon Scott Adair, Nicole Amelie Berson, Elizabeth McGill Brock, Kayla Marie Brown, Joan Elizabeth Campbell, Alice Gray DeLoache, Ashley Ferree Harrington, Brittany Anne Hintze, Frances Holoman, Jessen David-Brandt Houston, Olivia Grace Jolly, Ariel Nicole Kunde, Christy Marie Long, Thomas James McBride, Rachel Mikaela Moore, Raven Ieshia Moore, Melissa Murphy, Melinda Gayle Newman, Mario Joseph Noviello, Shekira Elizabeth Pinckney, Kelsey Sasser, Sokhna Anta Fally Sene, Hunter S. Singleton, Emily Anne Smith, Cara Anne Sparkman, Daria Patres Sprately, Candace Rae Stenzel, Avery Lee Stevins, Tanner Ray Sullivan and Emily Katherine Walker.
College of Arts and Sciences Master of Social Work
Alejandra Anzola, Cassandra Arias, Kristen Danielle Belton, Tyleshia Danielle Bessant, Jennifer Nicole Bouchard-Hall, Keon Devon'te Breeden, Alexis Junee' Brisbon, Barbara J. Brown, Megan Irene Burgess, Brittany Nicole Cannon, Brandy Jo Capps, Tori Monique Carlton, Cheryl Howard Carrothers, Hannah Virena Castellanos, Brenda Chilombo-Cole, Elizabeth Ann Cline, Ashley Brianna Collins, Alexis Dominque Culbertson, Melissa Mary Curtiss, Terance Miles Dawkins, Victoria DeVonda Deas, Daneequa Danielle Dixon, Jessica Lauren Dixon, Ashley Danielle Drennen, Megan Ashley Ducey, Caressa Damalis Fernandez, Lee Anne Nichole Forte, Kathryne Elizabeth Foster, Hannah Leigh Fraser, Ciera Monique Gentry, Cassidy Brianne Hopkins, Jennifer Dawn Kramb, Virginia Rose Link, Laura Mae Love-Garza, Adrianne Danielle Mallory, Earl Clayton Martin, Jr., Amber Nichole Paige, Brittney Nichole Perkins, Elle Maxine Plattenburger, Danielle Starr Powers, Nijeeah Richardson, Talaya Levone Richmond, Brittney Faith Rowland, Emily Herrmann Schuh, Blair Alexandria Scott, Melissa A. Scott, Shalesha Jean Smith, Scott Adam Somerville, Jessie Leigh Tilley-Compton, Courtney Starr Truesdale, Brandy Nicole Feaster-Venning, Jessica Lynn Vicic, Ethan Lee Wilson and Casey Karen Wright.
College of Arts and Sciences Specialist in School Psychology
Dwana Louise David, Phillip Nathaniel Foltz, Heather Grace Morris, Katelyn Mae Noel, Rachel Leslie Pickel, Sarah Kathleen Ramsden, Janel Estelle Richardson and Kathryn Ann Witter.
College of Business Certificate
Barbara J. Brown.
College of Business Master of Business Administration
John William Anderson, Jr, Keith James Benson, Fahad Saad Binjebreen, Marco Gatzke, Ebony O. Greene, Anna Leigh Jenkins, Chantille C. Kendall, Dennis Afrifah Kontor-Kwateng, Dentavius Laron Mobley, Janko Popovic, Kerry Wendell Poston, Asher Demeya Reed, Ashley Marie Reynolds, Dre'Sha Trivonni Singleton, Shaykara Jibrika Matifa Waajid, Claire Elizabeth Weikle and D'Andre Lenell Yates.
College of Business Master of Business Administration – Accounting
Amandine Laurie Farrugia, Sherri Hadley Lee, Grelonda Divon McMoore, Zhongling Shen, Parmita Shrestha and Monica Suber.
College of Education Master of Arts in Teaching
Arthur Benjamin Brook, Sarah Elaine Bruce, Keri Anne Foss Cauthen, Amy Lynn Ciravolo, Kaitlan Ryan Cole, Daniel Louis Covin, Holly Ellis Craig, John Raymond Cutrone, Midori Anike Darr, Clayton Howard Duggan, Katelyn Marie Evans, Lara Anne Hammond, Lisa Renee Howard, Lynnique Monnae' Johnson, Taylor Nikole Kennedy, Alicia Bragg Lisee, Nicole Lyndria Love, Kelly Ann Lucarelli, Jeanna Rebekah Martin, Samantha Dawn McCarn, Sidney Deon Rhodes, Wardell Junior Rouse, Sarah Luisa Rubinstien, Ashlie Arteya Seibles, Victoria Leigh Smith, Taylor Ashley Stephenson, Jessica Ruth Taylor, Matthew Maurice Thompson, Linh My Tran and Chrystal Ann Winzenried.
College of Education Master of Education
Jonnecia Sade' Alford, Ali Habeeb Al khalass, Ahlam Abdulaziz Alomary, Aysha Abdulwahab Alshehri, Katherine Sarah Anderson, Christina Bubb Atkinson, Stephanie Quimby Belk, Gina Elizabeth Bennett-Roche, Marion Merle Boudman, Brooke Elizabeth Brady, Jordan Christopher Brantley, Andrea Boger Bryant, Stacie Lynn Bunn, Sarah W. Burns, Catherine Louise Burr, Amanda Edwards Cavin, Brett Michael Cerrato, Lindsay Janell Chambers, Colleen Nancy Clark, Chandler Elise Cox, Neil Richard Deegan, Amber Lynn Westbrook Dicker, Dana Delayne Edwards, Anna Kaitlin Evenson, Emily Skye Evenson, Amy Elizabeth Fox, Aleyshia Monique Gilchrist, Rachael Florence Hageman, Jessica Russell Hanke, Chelsea McManus Harley, Sarah Mackenzie Helms, Ashley N. Hernandez, Michaela Katherine Horvath, Jessica Kathleen Howell, Jasmine Latrelle Howze, Erica Brooklin Johnson, Erin Coley Kimbrell, Tristan Valerie Langley, Danielle Ruth Lefebvre, Thomas Wayne Loner, Tamara Mae Lutz, Kelly Ann Maclachlan, Glenn Michael Noble, Jennifer Ann Orlando, Bonnie Summey Orr, Elizabeth Carpenter Parsons, Monica Patrice Reed, Donald Wayne Richardson II, Kelsey Jeanell Robinson, Kerri Arant Rowell, Marianna Landon Sartin, Yostina Mahrous Sorial, Shayla Jenise St. James, Trishi Rachel Stewart, Sean Vincent Story, Kathryn Alexander Thompson, Jessica Lynn Trautwein, Kristal Danielle Tuck, Haya Mohmmadnabil Turjman, Brittnay Ann Wilcox, Dwandre Katrise York and Bailey Nicole Zerr.
College of Education Master of Science
Zachary Michael Hartman, Kayla Liana Major, Kristy Megan Noble, Alexander T. Skelley, Syrena D. Hess, Shanice Latoya Williams and Thomas David Williams.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Master of Arts
Sharon Beth Dowell, Chelsea M. Rudisill, Christine Hall Rydel and Carol Hawkins Wiley.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Master of Fine Arts
Robert Allen Blalock, Amanda Leigh Foshag, Jill Denise Gottschalk, Kevin Ray Kempisty and Samantha Valdez.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Master of Music
Seth David Anderson, Leonard Enright Bruenning IV, Jennifer Christine Hotz, Colton Guy Nelson and Chandler Fitzgerald Robinson.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Master of Music Education
Emily Catherine Eakes.
