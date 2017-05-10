Education

May 10, 2017 10:15 AM

Lockdown at Rock Hill middle school lifted; suspect arrested

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

The lockdown at Sullivan Middle School was lifted at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday.

The school was placed on a preventative lockdown early Wednesday while Rock Hill police search for a suspect in the area, according to a tweet from the Rock Hill school district.

Police were searching for a suspect or suspects involved in a strong armed robbery at Cherry Park, said Rock Hill officer Paul Myers. No one was injured, he said.

Myers said an arrest was made, but he could not identify the suspect or supsects Wednesday afternoon.

Check back for updates.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Rock Hill community members speak about new high school sports transfer rule

Video: Rock Hill community members speak about new high school sports transfer rule 2:37

Video: Rock Hill community members speak about new high school sports transfer rule
How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university 1:42

How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings 4:00

Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos