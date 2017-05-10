Lockdown at Rock Hill middle school lifted; suspect arrested

The lockdown at Sullivan Middle School was lifted at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday.
Lockdown at @smfalcons has been lifted at 10:53 a.m.— Rock Hill Schools (@RockHillSchools) May 10, 2017
Thank you @rockhillpd for helping to keep our campuses safe.
The school was placed on a preventative lockdown early Wednesday while Rock Hill police search for a suspect in the area, according to a tweet from the Rock Hill school district.
Police were searching for a suspect or suspects involved in a strong armed robbery at Cherry Park, said Rock Hill officer Paul Myers. No one was injured, he said.
Myers said an arrest was made, but he could not identify the suspect or supsects Wednesday afternoon.
